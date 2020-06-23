No rape charge against suspect in murder of 17-year-old Amahle Quku

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Leonard Mzingeli, the 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Amahle Quku whose body was found bruised and naked on Saturday morning by residents in Albert Luthuli Street, Browns Farm, Philippi, at the weekend appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court this morning. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Mzingeli was charged with tmurder. "For now he is charged with murder only and other charges may be added at a later stage," he said. Ntabazalila said Mzingeli's case has been postponed to July 7 for a bail application. Mzingeli was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of Quku,. According to her distraught mother, Mandulele Quku, the family found out about her death after pictures of her naked and "bruised" body trended on Facebook.

"On Saturday morning her brother showed me her naked picture that was doing the rounds on Facebook, with people sending their condolences," Mandulele said.

Teachers and Pupils from Sinethemba High School where Quku was doing her grade 11 held an emotional picket this morning, with Ilitha Labantu planning to lay flowers where Quku's body was discovered at Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm, Philippi.

Ilitha Labantu also called for greater action to be taken against perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

DA provincial spokesperson on Social Development, Gillion Bosman said the rape and murder of Quku is the latest in a series of violent criminal behaviour against the women and children of the province and country as a whole.

"Something is fundamentally disturbed and wrong when we witness these atrocities. This can only be described as an ongoing war within the very walls of our homes,” Bosman said.

He added: “Our appeal is twofold. Firstly, we are calling on communities across the province to stand up and speak out against all forms of GBV and domestic violence. If we keep silent, the war will continue to be waged as frustrations of lockdown and alcohol abuse rise to exacerbate the crises."

[email protected]