The university and San leaders have again visited the families related to some of the nine sets of remains, including the Stuurman family in Sutherland, and also visited the cemetery where the remains were originally buried and “obtained unethically” by the university.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said that at the request of the families, the university had done another presentation on results of a scientific study.
He said talks about the Sutherland restoration process were set to continue this month. However, no reburial date has been finalised at the stage.
The Eastern Cape branch of the Stuurman family insisted that they wanted nothing to do with UCT regarding the remains.