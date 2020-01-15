The refugees say their children won’t be attending any schools due to inadequate ablution facilities, lack of funds and no proper housing.
David Kabeya, 18, who attended Masibambane Secondary School in Wallacedene last year, said finding a place to stay had taken priority. “I wish to go back to school. The problem is that our parents are looking for the government to provide a space. That’s what they’re more focused on. I can still go back to school but it is hard, because we are living outside,” he said.
“How should I send my children to school? I want to send them but we don’t even have a place to bathe. We don’t have water. We don’t have a toilet,” said a refugee mother of two.
Another refugee parent, who said she has been in the country for 20 years, said there was a problem with providing the correct documentation to refugees and their children, with some born in South Africa.