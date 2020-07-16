No sign of Cape girl and man swept away by stormwater in Vygieskraal canal

Cape Town - The search for eight-year-old Abieda Paulse, who was swept away by stormwater in Athlone last Thursday, is still continuing and her father says he cannot give up until his baby is found.

Resident Yusuf Kiriboto was also carried away by the fast-flowing Vygieskraal canal while trying to save Abieda.

Search teams and divers have been working tirelessly trying to find the missing pair.

“The search is continuing,” said her emotional dad Michael Steenkamp.

MISSING: Abieda was swept away

“We lose hope but then we get up the following day, hoping we will hear something new.

“The bad weather (of the last few days) was also not assisting us. It made it more difficult to search.”

Abieda and two of her friends were playing on the banks of the canal in Klipfontein Road, close to Calendula Road at about 1pm when the banks apparently burst as a result of heavy rainfall and the girls fell into the canal.