No sign of Cape girl and man swept away by stormwater in Vygieskraal canal
Resident Yusuf Kiriboto was also carried away by the fast-flowing Vygieskraal canal while trying to save Abieda.
Search teams and divers have been working tirelessly trying to find the missing pair.
“The search is continuing,” said her emotional dad Michael Steenkamp.
“We lose hope but then we get up the following day, hoping we will hear something new.
“The bad weather (of the last few days) was also not assisting us. It made it more difficult to search.”
Abieda and two of her friends were playing on the banks of the canal in Klipfontein Road, close to Calendula Road at about 1pm when the banks apparently burst as a result of heavy rainfall and the girls fell into the canal.
Her two friends managed to get out, but not Abeida.
This prompted Yusuf to jump in and save her.
On Sunday, residents held a picket at the spot where Abieda fell into the canal, calling on police to “do more” to find them.
The community also cleared rubble and reeds to help with the search.
The search included K9 dogs and police divers but there is still no sign of the them.
The water in the canal has since gone down after the heavy rainfall ceased.
Michael adds: “I have to be strong for my girlfriend and Abieda’s friends.”@DailyVoiceSA