No significant weather conditions expected for Cape Town this week, says SA weather service

THE weather predictions for this week appeared to be vastly different from the extreme weather experienced over the past few weeks. This was according to weather conditions published on various weather forecast websites, including the SA Weather Service (Saws).

AccuWeather reported a maximum daytime temperature of 31ºC and a minimum night-time temperature of 17ºC today, but the rest of the week was reported to be much cooler with a high temperature of 25ºC and a low temperature of 17ºC. Saws Cape Town Weather Office advised that on Wednesday Capetonians could expect sunny and warm weather conditions with fog in the morning and slightly cloudy weather conditions by the evening. The weather office also predicted mostly cloudy and​ cool to warm conditions for the rest of the week with light rain in the early hours of Thursday morning.