No significant weather conditions expected for Cape Town this week, says SA weather service
THE weather predictions for this week appeared to be vastly different from the extreme weather experienced over the past few weeks.
This was according to weather conditions published on various weather forecast websites, including the SA Weather Service (Saws).
AccuWeather reported a maximum daytime temperature of 31ºC and a minimum night-time temperature of 17ºC today, but the rest of the week was reported to be much cooler with a high temperature of 25ºC and a low temperature of 17ºC.
Saws Cape Town Weather Office advised that on Wednesday Capetonians could expect sunny and warm weather conditions with fog in the morning and slightly cloudy weather conditions by the evening.
The weather office also predicted mostly cloudy and cool to warm conditions for the rest of the week with light rain in the early hours of Thursday morning.
“No significant weather conditions are expected during the week,” said the forecasters.
The previous weather conditions saw the City’s dam levels decrease from 86.8% last week to 84.3% this week. This was, however, an increase from last year’s record at this time, which was 82.0%.
“Berg River was at 86.0% as compared to 88.6% last week, Steenbras Lower at 79.4% as compared to 81.2% last week, Steenbras Upper at 93.6 % as compared to 93.8% last week, Theewaterskloof at 86.5% as compared to 88.7% last week, Voëlvlei at 79.1% as compared to 82.8% last week, and Wemmershoek at 75.1%. As compared to 77.5& last week,” said the City in a dam level report today.
