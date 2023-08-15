No taxi strike, but feuding continues between City and Santaco

Cape Town - The stand-off between Santaco and the provincial and local government continues with the City accused of impounding more taxis just after an agreement was signed. Part of the agreement was that no taxis would be taken off the road for 14 days, from yesterday.

On Sunday, Santaco treasurer-general Ivan Waldeck said: “The City impounded cars the day after an agreement was reached. We will be approaching the courts to file an urgent interdict to stop them from impounding our cars.” A leaked email from the mobility department’s Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka to Santaco read: “Regarding (Friday’s) impoundments, I followed up and have been instructed to inform the industry that the six impounded (vehicles) will be released with no impoundment fees, but the fine for the offence code still stands. So they will have to pay the fine, but there’s nothing to pay at the pound. “Apparently, these vehicles were impounded because the negotiations and final agreement happened so quickly that the message hadn’t filtered down to operational command properly. The City has now ensured that all officers are properly informed.”

The statement sent Capetonians into a frenzy as they feared another strike. However, Santaco regional deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said there would not be a strike. “As Santaco, we want to categorically state that there is no strike planned by the industry. What is being circulated around is fake news.” The media waited for the taxi industry to give an update on the interdict, which was to be filed yesterday, but it did not.

A Santaco source told the Cape Argus there was only a PEC (Provincial Executive Committee) meeting, and there was nothing eventful. “It was just our regular meeting and nothing noteworthy. There will not be a stay away, as we promised the government we would notify people 36 hours before we strike. “This morning, we are supposed to meet with the MEC and the task team, but we can’t because we have to speak to all the associations about what happened. We are still going to file the interdict, but I don’t know when. We feel the City should not have impounded the taxis on Friday for overloading, because it is contrary to the conditions of the agreement.”

In a joint statement, the City and the Western Cape Government clarified the terms of the agreement that ended the strike. Urban Mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas said: “It is critically important that there is no ambiguity or confusion regarding the exact terms of the agreement that led to the resolution of the recent eight-day minibus-taxi strike. “This agreement, reached between the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), outlines commitments by all stakeholders to review existing processes and ultimately prevent any repeat of the destructive strike.

“Misrepresentations of these terms creates a very serious risk of confrontation between enforcement staff and taxi drivers. We call on Santaco to correctly reflect the precise terms of what was agreed. “Our shared goal is to safeguard the well-being of our residents and enable safe travel, and this is explicitly set out in the terms of the agreement,” Quintas said. The agreement encompasses that for the next 14 days, starting on, Monday, August 14, the Minibus-Taxi Task Team would jointly seek agreement on what are to be regarded as major impoundable offences and minor infringements, and the appropriate penalty for the latter.

“The City’s unwavering commitment to commuter safety means that all traffic offences impacting on safety should remain classified as major offences,” Quintas said. “Impoundments will continue for vehicles operating without a valid operating licence, operating outside permitted routes, the absence of a driver’s licence, operating without a Public Drivers Permit, or inadequate roadworthiness.” The statement continued: “Santaco has been invited by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to submit specific cases of vehicles they claim to have been impounded for minor offences.