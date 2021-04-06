No water and sanitation services for Samora Machel after City official shot

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has withdrawn water and sanitation services from Samora Machel until further notice after a staff member was shot while they were repairing a collapsed sewer pipeline. The violent attack on the City’s water and sanitation team in Samora Machel on Tuesday, resulting in a staff member being shot, has been condemned. The staff member was shot while the water and sanitation team was busy repairing a collapsed sewer pipeline earlier today. The City said as a result of the incident they have temporarily withdrawn their services from the area until further notice and that its teams will return once it is safe to do so. “Earlier today, four suspected teenagers robbed a City team of their belongings, such as wallets and cellphones, while they were busy repairing a collapsed sewer in Helen Joseph Street, Samora Machel.

“The supervisor, who is also the driver, was shot and has been hospitalised after the bullet narrowly missed his spine. He will need to undergo surgery and his condition is being monitored closely,” the City said.

The City said other staff members on site who were traumatised by the incident were taken home, and they have obtained trauma counselling for those who wish to receive it.

Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said: “The City condemns this attack on our staff in the strongest terms possible. It is unconscionable to target staff who are on site going about their public service duties, and the City will do everything in its power to assist the SAPS in its efforts to bring the guilty parties to book.

“The safety and well-being of staff must be prioritised and as such, teams have been withdrawn from Samora Machel until it is safe for them to return. Sadly, this negatively impacts service delivery to residents,” Limberg said.

“We ask residents to please bear with us as water-related service requests, such as clearing sewer blockages or repairing burst pipes, will unfortunately not be attended to during this time.

“Residents are assured that every effort is being made to ensure the services resume as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Limberg encouraged anyone who has any information regarding the incident to report it to the SAPS as soon as possible to assist with their investigation.

“We need the community to be our eyes and ears, as we cannot afford to see such violent attacks impact on service delivery to vulnerable communities hijacked by a few opportunistic criminals,” said Limberg.

Cape Argus