Cape Town - Property owners in the CBD were apparently happy to give an above-inflation increase (12.5%) to the Central City Improvement District (CCID) because of the influx of tourists and local visitors to the CBD. CCID chief executive Tasso Evangelinos said: “The CCID draft budget was advertised to our stakeholders for public comment in March 2019, approved by the stakeholders of the CCID in May 2019 and went through the city council, and implemented in July 2019.

“It was advertised by the City in the press. We received no feedback or objections to the draft budget from our stakeholders or from the City.”

The CCID’s 2018/19 annual budget is R60 624 218. The City was asked in March to support a 12.5% increase, which would include an annual inflationary increase.

The bulk of the additional budget would be spent on the critical areas of safety and security, social development and urban management.

“The CCID does not receive money from the City’s own budget. The City collects contributions from property owners by charging an additional rate on the property valuation and paying it to the CCID on a monthly basis.

“The CCID asked the City to support a 12.5% increase, which included an annual inflationary increase. The City required the CCID to motivate the increase to our stakeholders as we deviate from our guidelines - in accordance with our five-year business plan, the increase would have been 7.5%,” Evangelinos said.

The budget would cover additional contracted security personnel law enforcement officers and traffic wardens; additional urban management and cleaning services, including extending the highly successful Long Street Bin Project - piloted in the 2018/19 financial year, and which has been running for 12 months, into neighbouring Loop Street; additional graffiti removal, increased “hot spot” cleaning (the removal of organic waste from city streets); increased litter collection and road maintenance, and bolstering the resources of the social development team, which engages with the most vulnerable people in the CBD community: the homeless.

Deputy mayor and Mayco member for finance Ian Neilson told the Cape Argus the CCID had to prepare a detailed motivation and communication plan to inform property owners of the intended higher-than-inflation increase.

“The reason for requesting the CCID to communicate this so extensively to property owners is because the CCID budget is funded by the property owners via an additional property rate.

“At the May 2019 council meeting when the City’s 2019/20 budget was approved, the CCID budget was also approved,” Neilson said.

