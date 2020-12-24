Non-compliant liquor vendors in Western Cape fined R2.5m since lockdown started

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Non-compliant liquor vendors across the province have had to cough up R2.5 million in fines for contravening the Western Cape Liquor Act and the Disaster Management Act’s regulations between the beginning of the pandemic lockdown on March 27 and December 18. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 305 investigations into licensed liquor vendors reportedly contravening the regulations and of the 305 investigations conducted, 51 licences were suspended, four licences were revoked and one was cancelled” Fritz said: “In 27 matters fines to the amount of R2.5m were issued, of which an amount of R1.3m was suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that the licence holder does not contravene the Act and licence conditions again during this period.” Fritz said: “Meanwhile, there have been 113 enforcement operations conducted over the past week, particularly in Khayelitsha. The inspections assist in mitigating alcohol related harms, particularly as communities such as Khayelitsha are experiencing a surge in trauma admissions related to alcohol consumption. “At present Khayelitsha Hospital is experiencing a surge in trauma related cases caused by alcohol consumption. At the same time, we are facing a Covid-19 resurgence and we must ensure that hospitals have enough capacity to respond to those with serious illness, while preventing alcohol-related trauma admissions,” said Fritz.

“The WCLA is leaving no stone unturned to deal decisively with transgressors. I commend those liquor vendors who are continuing to comply with the regulations and the Act. It is the responsibility of the licence holder or manager of the licensed establishment to ensure the safety of patrons in relation to the pandemic,” said Fritz

ANC provincial spokesperson on community safety Mesuli Kama said he welcomed these operations, as enforcement of regulations is critical during these difficult times of the Covid-19 second wave.

Kama said: “The majority of young people converge in these taverns by the hundreds, and they deliberately disregard all the regulations and safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. It is in this regard that we welcome these operations.

“However, we need to stress the fact that this does not only happen in the townships, we all know that liquor vendors in affluent areas have also been found wanting when it comes to breaking the law,” said Kama.

“We therefore call on MEC Fritz and the WCLA to not only target liquor vendors in poor working class communities, while leaving those in affluent areas to conduct business as usual.

“These operations appear solely aimed at issuing hefty fines to offending vendors, which makes it look like the WCLA is targeting vendors in the townships to increase its profits,” said Kama.

Cape Argus