Cape Town - The community of Noordhoek has been left devastated after trail athlete and business owner Wesley Sweetnam was shot and killed in his home on Sunday.
Sweetnam was not only a trial athlete but also the owner of pet groom business, Doggy-Style Grooming, Boarding & Doggy Daycare.
SAPS spokesperson, Andrè Traut said that the matter is under investigation.
"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old male are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his Noordhoek residence at around 05:50 by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The motive for the murder is suspected to be robbery."
Community members, as well as organisations who have closely worked with Sweetnam, have sent their condolences to his family and condemned his murder.