Noordhoek community devastated by murder of trail athlete Wesley Sweetnam









The community of Noordhoek has been left devastated after trail athlete and business owner Wesley Sweetnam was shot and killed in his home on Sunday. Picture: Instinct Trail South Africa/Facebook Cape Town - The community of Noordhoek has been left devastated after trail athlete and business owner Wesley Sweetnam was shot and killed in his home on Sunday. Sweetnam was not only a trial athlete but also the owner of pet groom business, Doggy-Style Grooming, Boarding & Doggy Daycare. SAPS spokesperson, Andrè Traut said that the matter is under investigation. "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old male are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his Noordhoek residence at around 05:50 by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The motive for the murder is suspected to be robbery." Community members, as well as organisations who have closely worked with Sweetnam, have sent their condolences to his family and condemned his murder.

"The community of the Fish Hoek Valley are reeling from the news that Wesley Sweetnam , whose family grew up and lived in the valley, was shot and killed in his home in Noordhoek on Sunday," read one post.

"We mourn this tragic, senseless event which has taken the life from one so young. I know I am joined by many who knew and know the Sweetnams in sending our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. There is a numbness in us which will not easily go away. He will not be forgotten."

Outdoor, and sporting good company K-Way also paid tribute to Sweetnam, who was a trail athlete and ambassador for them.

"Wesley was a promising athlete who has been blazing a trail within the competitive trail running community, for a number of years. Along with Wesley’s endurance and astonishing talent, he was known for his soft heart, big smile and even bigger personality. He was a ray of sunshine and an inspiration to many – for truly living his life to the fullest," a statement read.

"We extend our condolences to the friends and family of Wesley. Know, that you are in our thoughts and forever part of our family."