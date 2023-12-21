Northern Cape teen dies while swimming at Clanwilliam Dam

NSRI lifeguards on duty at the dam’s main swimming area were alerted to a drowning in progress at approximately 2.40pm on Wednesday, December 20.

The drowning occurred a distance away from the lifeguard protected area, on the far side of the dam.

The NSRI said that it appeared that local teenagers and children had gone to the far side dam to cool off when the teenager got into difficulty while swimming and disappeared under the water.

The NSRI lifeguards, Western Cape EMS and the SA Police Services responded. The NSRI said: “On arrival on the scene it was indicated to the lifeguards where the teenager had gone missing under water while swimming.