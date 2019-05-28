ABIGAIL Daniels, Jimi Bertrand and Roger Cannon address a meeting on crime at the Parow Community Health Centre. Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town - Communities in the Northern Suburbs areas of Parow and Goodwood are at their wits’ end over what to do about escalating crime. Jimi Bertrand, the founder of Spirituality Media Charity NPO, on Monday invited Parow Policing Forum chairperson Roger Cannon to address residents at the Parow Community Health Centre on issues relating to crime in the Tygerberg sub-district, which includes Goodwood.

The discussion focused on how the community could contribute in the fight against lawlessness in the area.

Cannon said communities did not want to be involved in combating crime as they assumed that the authorities were the best-placed ones to assume that role.

“This is a completely wrong point of view, everyone has a responsibility to fight crime,” Cannon said.

“Following laws in your area is not enough; defending them would be more effective.

“You can achieve that through community policing gestures like being vigilant as well as forming a good relationship with your local law enforcement agencies and joining the neighbourhood watch,” he said.

Cannon said community participation in combating crime should involve actions “like reporting every suspicious activity to the police. This should give them necessary information regarding places they are not busy patrolling.”

Bertrand said: “Communities need to collaborate closely with the police and build a much-needed mutual trust. Key to being involved with the community is to be educated about issues affecting you as residents.

"One should try to be up to date when it comes to news and current events to understand what is going on in the government as well as your local area.”

The discussion comes just as mayor Dan Plato and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith announced key priorities today for the Safety and Security Directorate in the new financial year, which starts on July 1.

[email protected]