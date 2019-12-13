The interdict was brought by seven homeless people who were fined by the City for sleeping rough.
Judge Bernard Martin started court proceedings by telling the court that it “won’t be business as usual”.
“I regard it as necessary to lay down some ground rules. The starting point of this is that the Constitutional Court has determined is that when the court is seized with a matter that concerns social economic rights then it is not business as usual. The constitutional principle is that everyone has access to adequate housing, but the point I wish to emphasise is that the access to housing is one of the most litigated constitutional principles that everyone has access to housing,” Judge Martin said.
He said that a decision will be made in the spirit of ubuntu. Initially, the lawyers representing the seven homeless people were hoping to have the interdict made permanent until the City’s by-law was revised.