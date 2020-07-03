Not much rain predicted for Cape Town this weekend

Cape Town - The weather outlook for this weekend appears to be very different from the dramatic weather experienced last weekend, according to weather conditions published on a number of weather forecast websites including the SA Weather Service (Saws). According to Malusi Rayi of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS): “No rain is expected on Saturday and only light showers will occur on Sunday.” For Saturday Saws forecasts a maximum daytime temperature of 18ºC and a minimum night-time temperature of 10ºC with a mainly cloudy day. The forecast for Sunday is a maximum daytime temperature of 19ºC and a minimum night-time temperature of 12ºC. The dramatic weather Cape Town experienced last weekend, combined with significantly reduced consumption for the week, saw the City’s dam levels increase by just under 4%, according to a statement from the City earlier this week.

Sputnik Ratau, the national spokesperson for DWS, said: “While the heavy downpours have led to undesired misery for some communities, they have provided much-needed water to boost the Western Cape dam levels.”

Meanwhile the provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said: “The average dam level in the Western Cape increased to 44.4% from the previous year’s level of 39.3% at the same time, and this was before the weekend’s rainfall.”

