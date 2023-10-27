Not sure where to catch the Rugby World Cup final? Cape Town announces public viewing areas

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has announced three sites where the public can watch the historic World Cup final game between the Springboks and the All Blacks. These are: Bree Street in the CBD; the Monwabisi Sport and Recreation Centre in Langa; and the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup Final will be the first time that the Springboks and All Blacks go head-to-head since 1995. Both teams are also vying to become the first country to win four World Cup tournaments. “The World Cup this year has been one of the most exciting and unifying sporting events in our nation’s history. For the final, the City is pleased to announce three public viewing sites in the CBD, Langa and Mitchells Plain where residents can get together and hopefully watch the Springboks make history by winning the title for a fourth time,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The footprint for the CBD viewing site is Bree Street, between Church and Hout Street. There will be soft road closures from Wale to Strand street, and Loop to Buitengracht, including all side-streets leading to the venue. The City will host fan parks to watch the RWC final in the CBD, Langa and Mitchells Plain, where we can back the Bokke together! 🇿🇦🔥



Join @alanwinde and I in Bree Street!



Details on other venues to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/AaD3r8kLE4 — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 24, 2023 All three sites will be active from 5pm, with DJs and big screens to live stream the match. Kick-off is at 9pm.