Not wearing a mask could land you in jail under level 4 restrictions

Cape Town - Not wearing a mask in public could earn you a fine or a six-month spell in jail or both, according to the government’s adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions announced last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa said: “We need to act now to contain the spread of the virus. Wearing a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth is mandatory when in public. Any person who does not wear a mask in a public place will be committing an offence.”

Being outdoors between 9pm to 4am or breaking the curfew, unless you have just arrived on a flight or you are heading to the airport to catch a flight, were also an offence. Regional airline Airlink said it would adjust the schedules of selected flights so that its customers could comply with the revised curfew with minimal disruption to their travel plans. Chief executive Rodger Foster said: “The changes will affect selected Airlink flights that would usually land after 8pm and others that are affected by the resultant aircraft and crew scheduling changes.

“These schedule adjustments will enable customers landing on evening flights to complete the arrival procedures and commute to their homes or accommodation by the 9pm curfew.” According to the notice in the Government Gazette signed by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, under Adjusted Alert Level 4, gatherings at auctions are banned. Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede has sought clarity on this restriction and has asked whether it means that auctions may take place but people may not gather together.