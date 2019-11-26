Philippi community activist Xolisa Pukayi said: “The situation just changed a little bit, but there are still a lot of crime happening there. Shootings and robberies continue.
“We’re very concerned because there is no permanent solution. If the army go back (to barracks), and as they are not permanent in the area, they will go next year. So what will happen next?”
Fadiel Adams, from Gatvol Capetonians, said: “Operation Lockdown has had an impact, but it’s been minimal. For the outlay, it’s been minimal.
“What I can tell you is that as soon as this operation is over, normal service will resume. It’s a fact and the officials know it.”