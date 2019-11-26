‘Nothing has changed’ on Cape Flats despite months of SANDF deployment









Cape Flats community activists say that nothing much has changed after four months of Operation Lockdown, and they fear the situation will go back to before. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Cape Flats community activists say that nothing much has changed after four months of Operation Lockdown, and they fear the situation will go back to normal once the deployment of SANDF support for the SAPS in the province ends in March next year. Philippi community activist Xolisa Pukayi said: “The situation just changed a little bit, but there are still a lot of crime happening there. Shootings and robberies continue. “We’re very concerned because there is no permanent solution. If the army go back (to barracks), and as they are not permanent in the area, they will go next year. So what will happen next?” Fadiel Adams, from Gatvol Capetonians, said: “Operation Lockdown has had an impact, but it’s been minimal. For the outlay, it’s been minimal. “What I can tell you is that as soon as this operation is over, normal service will resume. It’s a fact and the officials know it.”

Premier Alan Winde said that while there had been some stabilisation in the murder numbers in the metro, “it is not clear whether this is directly related to the SANDF’s deployment, or a combination of a number of other safety interventions currently taking place on the Cape Flats and elsewhere in the province”.

The premier said: “Operation Lockdown is an SAPS operation, in combination with the military and the province is not privy to any of the operational information.

“We however welcome all efforts that contribute towards a decrease in violence in our communities, and in our preliminary view, Operation Lockdown does appear to be a part of the solution.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “It is important to note that while Operation Lockdown has been deployed, there have further been a number of accompanying programmes and campaigns with the aim of reducing murder and violence which are so prevalent in our society.

“Among these is the deployment of additional law enforcement officers in Delft and Bonteheuwel as a part of neighbourhood safety teams.”

Operation Lockdown was established four months ago to curb serious violent crimes plaguing the Cape Flats and other townships in the Cape Metropole.

The operation has seen members of the SANDF lending support to the SA Police Service.

[email protected]