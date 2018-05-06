You won't need to pay via postal cheque or in person anymore, you can now settle your fines online without appearing in court.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is making it easier to keep a clean record by allowing motorists to pay their "warrant fines" online.





Motorists had always been able to pay their fines that had progressed to warrants of arrest without having to appear in court, but in the past, you'd need to send a cheque via post or take time off work to visit a few selected locations to pay them in person.





But, since mid-April, the traffic service has been testing the online payments of warrants on the www.paycity.co.za platform, the City said.





Motorists can register on the website, click on "view and pay your fine" and find a list of all outstanding fines, including those in warrant status.





"An admission of guilt form will pop up which the offender must accept and agree to and only then will they be able to complete the payment process. Upon payment, a receipt as well as a warrant recall form will be emailed directly to them," the City said in a statement.





"The warrant recall form will allow the motorist to perform transactions on eNaTIS, like renewing their vehicle licence. It will also serve as proof that the warrant has been revoked in the event that they are stopped at a roadblock. Members of the public can also contact the Cape Town Traffic Service directly on 021 444 3310/11/12 or 13 to ensure that the Admin Mark is removed from their names on the eNaTIS system," the City said.





"This is a massive step towards increased service delivery and makes things a lot more convenient for offenders who are trying to do the right thing by paying their fines, including those residing outside of Cape Town," the City's safety and security chief JP Smith said.





"We will be sending out SMS and email reminders to motorists with outstanding warrants to further publicise this service, so I encourage them to make use of it and avoid any unpleasant surprises when they are stopped at a roadblock or tracked down by our traffic officers."





