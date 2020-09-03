NPA to investigate alleged gang hitman’s R1 500 bail

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he received confirmation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that they would be investigating the release of an alleged gang hitman on R1 500 bail from Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Mustakim Scullard, 20, faced murder charges but was released on bail as it was his first offence, the magistrate explained Fritz said the Department of Community Safety wrote to the acting director of the NPA, noting that the NPA had opposed bail and asked whether they would appeal against the magistrate’s decision. Scullard allegedly approached two rival gang members and shot both. The 34-year-old victim escaped. However, the 19-year-old victim was shot dead at close range. Scullard was then identified by witnesses and was arrested two days later in Nellie Court. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and 16 live rounds.

“My department’s court watching brief have further looked into the case and noted that there were four charges against the accused, which include murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition," Fritz said.

The accused first appeared on July 20 and the matter was postponed until July 27 for bail information, which was then provided to the State.

Fritz said the court was informed that the matter was a schedule 6 offence which required exceptional circumstances to be submitted for the accused to be released on bail.

The matter was postponed until August 11 for a formal bail application, and the bail application proceedings were extended until August 25.

Bail was opposed by the State on both dates, and the investigating officer testified in the opposing of bail application.

On August 25, the court was satisfied that the accused had shown exceptional circumstances and it was in the interest of justice that he be released on R1 500 bail.

Fritz said the court was informed that the accused has no pending matters against him, and he provided a fixed address to the court. Bail was subsequently granted.

“While it is important to take into consideration whether a perpetrator is a first-time offender, this should be considered in terms of the context and nature of the crime. Scullard is a known gang hit man and poses a threat to the safety of our communities. It is incredibly concerning that he has been released on bail. It is an indictment on the criminal justice system that someone facing murder charges should be released on bail.”

He said gangsterism was a huge contributor towards violent crime in the province.

"Each level of government must work together to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the fight against this social ill."

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they were approached by the Department of Community Safety and the SAPS about the outcome of the accused's bail application.

"We have written back to both parties and advised them that we will look at the outcome of that bail," Ntabazalila said.

He said it must be noted that the State opposed the bail application.

"We will liaise with both parties when we have reached our decision regarding this matter."

Fritz said it should be noted that while the perpetrator has been granted bail, the case remained under investigation, ensuring that the accused would return to court on October 28.

"In the interim, I call on anyone that could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward.”

