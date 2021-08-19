NPO on a mission to assist fire victims across Cape Town

Cape Town - A Langa-based non-profit organisation, the Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building Project, is on a mission to change the lives of fire victims in affected communities across the city. The 21-year-old organisation earlier this year initiated a campaign to collect essential items, such as clothing, blankets and books, to donate to victims of shack fires and flooding in local communities.

Spokesperson the organisation Phumzile Nteyi said after the founder of the organisation died last year, the remaining members wanted to do something in accordance with what she lived for and believed. “She was the kind of person who would never have left people in need go without trying to assist, and that’s what inspired our Clean Up Your Space Campaign. We knew winter was approaching and that there would be a few disaster incidents, so to counter that, we decided to host an initiate where we could source donations of clothes to donate to people who were affected by fires and storms. “To our delight, the campaign has been a success. We have received more than 300 bags full of clothing items thus far, and to end off Women’s Month we are planning to head to one of the affected communities to donate the items.”