NPOs in dire straits amid Covid-19 pandemic as demand for services surges

Cape Town - With the impact of Covid-19 rippling through the economy with disastrous effect, the livelihoods of non-profit organisations (NPOs) are under threat at the same time as demand for their support services is rapidly escalating.

Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) Dr Armand Bam said a world without NPOs is “unimaginable and untenable, particularly when we need to address social justice and socio-economic inclusion”.

“The principles of dignity, equality and freedom to participate in all aspects of our society, as enshrined in the Constitution, are under threat. We live in the most unequal society in the world and the Covid-19 pandemic will do much to entrench this divide.

“We are pro-active as a nation when it comes to developing policies for upliftment, but we struggle to implement, monitor and hold to account the efficacy of these policies. Businesses act as suppliers of resources and government as protector, but NPOs are the proverbial glue that binds us and ensures delivery of social justice goals.”

Bam said: “Non-profits contribute to many African countries’ economies. Together with government and business these organisations empower citizens and contribute much needed skills and infrastructure - the building blocks of any economy.”