NSFAS applications for 2023 academic year now open, says Nzimande

Cape Town - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande announced that the National School Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for the 2023 academic year have opened. Nzimande led a media briefing on the NSFAS 2023 application season and developments in the department on Tuesday. He said applications for student funding would open as of Wednesday.

For the 2022 academic year, NSFAS allocated a budget of R43 billion towards tuition fees, food, travelling allowance and study material. A total of 985 672 applications were received with approximately 140 636 applications unsuccessful. Around 287 217 applicants received instant approvals as those in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) category often receive automatic qualification for funding, Nzimande said.

“Just under 300 000 Sassa beneficiaries received NASFAS. This cushioning by the government of youth and children from the poor – who are in a Child Grant until 18 years old and transition from the Child Grant to NSFAS – the impact of NSFAS will be felt for decades to come because what this means for those who succeed, is actually breaking generational poverty in their families,” Nzimande said. NSFAS funds approximately 708 147 beneficiaries across 26 public universities and 50 TVET colleges, over 60% of university students and 90% of TVET students. The department is working to simplify applying for financial aid through the scheme by introducing more accessible methods such as a mobile App, USSD and WhatsApp.

Through these channels, applicants are able to apply for funding, track their application status, and cancel applications, among others. Due to issues with the current payout method to beneficiaries, the Department and NSFAS will be piloting a direct payment method to students through a bank card or “NSFAS Mastercard”. “There have been issues with the current methods such as unauthorised access to beneficiary allowances and lack of physical verification leading to possible payments to fictitious/ghost beneficiaries, incorrect payments and possible duplicate payments,” Nzimande said.

This will be piloted with a number of students first in the 2023 academic year, and the full roll-out to follow in a phased approach thereafter. “Education is an essential tool for empowerment and to access the economy. It is therefore welcomed that Sassa beneficiaries from families who receive the child support grants and disability grants and orphans can get an opportunity to be educated,” Black Sash Education and Training manager Amanda Rinquest said. “High levels of unemployment contribute to the large number of people in South Africa who need social assistance, so any measures that are implemented successfully to ensure self-sufficiency and a shift from state reliance are positive.”

