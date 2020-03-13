NSFAS funds: R32m yet to be disbursed to CPUT students

Cape Town - About R32 million it received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has not yet been disbursed to qualifying students because they have not updated their banking details, CPUT says. Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the university had paid over R80m in NSFAS funding to students during the February-March period. Kansley said since a number of students had not heeded numerous calls to update their bank details, “it was therefore impossible to pay” them. NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said he was concerned that students at CPUT had not received funding, and said based on registration data received from the institution, an amount of more than R155m had been paid to CPUT. Carolissen said more than R126m was disbursed to the institution on January 31, and an additional amount of more than R29m on February 28.

He said students from CPUT had approached him on Wednesday regarding unpaid allowances.

Earlier, students said unpaid allowances was one of the main reasons behind student protests, which started two weeks ago and turned violent, with buildings and cars stoned at the Bellville campus.

CPUT students march across the Cape Town CBD to demand funding from the NSFAS. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

On Monday, for safety reasons, the university decided to suspend classes for the week; however, students have vowed not to return to class until their demands are met.

Their demands included the scrapping of historical debt, free education, transport allowance for all students studying for a Bachelor of Education degree - who are currently doing practicals - and a housing unit with “qualified staff” at all CPUT campuses.

On Thursday, hundreds of CPUT students from all campuses assembled for a meeting at the District Six campus, and then marched to Parliament.

SRC deputy president Malukhanye Gogo said students demanded an increase in shuttle services at all residences, an inter-campus shuttle service catering for all campuses and not only the District Six and Bellville campuses, and the immediate placement of all homeless students residing in the student centre and SRC offices.

SRC secretary-general Nonele Ganyile said: “We want a special council to... investigate the... exorbitant and abusive amounts (charged by private boarding houses). A probe must be held into the Freedom Square Residence and St Peter’s Residence renovations - millions were spent yet conditions are unbearable.”

She said the university must restart the tender process for cafeterias, and the transformation policy should be thoroughly implemented.

Kansley said transport allowances would only be paid once “we establish which students have been placed in residence, and that process has not been concluded yet”.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Deputy Minister Buti Manamela visited the NSFAS offices in Wynberg for a briefing on Thurday, as part of his assessment of admissions and registrations at higher education institutions, and the implementation of improvements at the NSFAS.

Manamela spoke to the NSFAS management to receive an update on the 2020 registration process, and visited call centres to gain first-hand experience about challenges faced by students.

