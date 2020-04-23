NSFAS urges over 12 000 students with incorrect documents to resubmit forms

Cape Town - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged more than 12 000 students with outstanding and incorrect documents to resubmit their forms as soon as possible. NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said students become funded once a registration template had been received that would allow for a proper determination of their allowance structure. Carolissen said from end of March to date, NSFAS received registration data for 614 986 students from universities and TVET colleges across the sector, and was pleased to announce it was also able to process virtually all of the 150 000 applications received from the walk-in application process. He said another important milestone was the record number of SASSA beneficiaries now funded by NSFAS, of 334 868, a massive increase from that received in 2019. “On January 31 and March 25, NSFAS paid over R3.6 billion and R1.3bn respectively as upfront payments to institutions. That enabled NSFAS-qualifying students to register without the burden of having to pay registration fees and further provide interim relief to students.”

Carolissen said on April 17, NSFAS disbursed more than R7.2bn (some 20% of the total DHET grant) for tuition and allowances to public institutions and qualifying students. “In the week starting from April 20, NSFAS will distribute April allowances, based on actual registration data received, to 376659 university students, and 202681 TVET college students.”

He said for applications with outstanding and incorrect documents, NSFAS made significant strides in reducing the number from 42000 before lockdown to just fewer than 12882 to date.

Carolissen urged the remaining applicants who have been contacted to resubmit the documents as soon as possible through provided and authenticated platforms.

SA Students’ Congress national deputy president Buyile Matiwane said the delay in the response of appeals had been a sore point for students around the country. Matiwane said NSFAS must continue disbursing allowances so the effects of the virus would not be so depressing on students during the lockdown period.

