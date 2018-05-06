Several starving horses were found at SA army base in Potchefstroom. Photo: Supplied by NSPCA.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) on Monday said it would be laying criminal charges against those responsible for the starvation of animals at an army unit in Potchefstroom.





In a statement, the NSPCA said its inspectors found dozens of starving horses at the South African Army Special Infantry Capability (SAASIC) unit last month.





The inspectors found 169 horses at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) unit.





"Twenty five horses on the army base were in such an emaciated condition or compromised state of health that to prevent their further suffering they had to be destroyed."

The NSPCA said it formally signed a memorandum of understanding with the SANDF in 2016 regarding the care of animals, but that the army had "continually reneged on the agreement".

"Their failure to secure suitably qualified personnel or adequate facilities, combined with a non-empathetic infrastructure that has repeatedly failed the animals in their care, has resulted in a complete breakdown in the welfare conditions afforded to the horses," the animal welfare group said.

"The main herd had no food, the horses had no other option but to eat soil and their own faeces. Food was only provided to the horses after the NSPCA forced the SAASIC unit into taking emergency action to secure adequate feed for the animals due to process restrictions."

The SANDF was not immediately available for comment.



