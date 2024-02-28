NSPCA welcomes conviction of dog butcher

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Norman Mothudi, who beat his dog to death with an axe in front of a child. The Kathu Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape sentenced Mothudi to four months’ imprisonment or a fine of R4 000. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“This conviction is a reminder that the NSPCA stands resolute in the face of animal cruelty and that every animal is deserving of our utmost care and protection,” the animal welfare organisation said. “The NSPCA welcomes the conviction, hoping that it will serve as a powerful deterrent to those who would dare to commit such acts of cruelty. “We remain steadfast in our mission to advocate for the humane and compassionate treatment of all animals, and we implore the public to seek assistance from their nearest SPCA if they find themselves unable to care for their animals, instead of resorting to inhumane actions.”

On August 1 last year, the NSPCA received a complaint with a video depicting a man repeatedly striking the dog to death with an axe. The killing was done in the presence of a child who was forced to hold the dog by a rope. NSPCA inspector Mpho Mokoena travelled to Olifantshoek, in the Northern Cape, where he investigated the scene and exhumed the carcass for a post-mortem examination.