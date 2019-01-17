Photo: Twitter / @NathanKrumm

CAPE TOWN - From just after 20h15 NSRI received multiple reports of a suspected flare sighting from multiple locations around the greater Cape Peninsula.



Reports were received around the greater Cape Peninsula and beyond with reports from Hermanus, Kleinmond, Betty's Bay, Gordons Bay, False Bay, Simonstown, Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie to Sea Point, Table Bay and Bloubergstrand.





Reports indicated flare sightings.





NSRI crew also witnessed what at first was suspected to be a flare. NSRI Table Bay and NSRI Melkbosstrand had activated at 20h00 to a kite-boarder suspected to be in difficulty off-shore of Tableview Beach and while at sea the sighting of a suspected flare was witnessed.





The kite-boarder made it safely to shore and required no assistance.





Calls were received from concerned public members between around 20h20 and just after 21h00 of the suspected flare and some reports suggested a bright green flare shooting across the sky.





Calls also came in from NSRI off-duty crew who witnessed the sighting some of who immediately identified the sighting as a shooting star.





It is believed that the sighting was a shooting star that passed close over the Cape Peninsula.





The SA National Space Agency later confirmed that a meteorite had plunged to the ground in the Helderberg region, Netwerk24 reported. A resident in the Overberg region said it had felt like a "mini earthquake".





