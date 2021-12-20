NSRI calls for public safety during the festive season

Cape Town - A 21-year-old Mthatha woman drowned in the Clanwilliam Dam on Saturday, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Shortly after 4pm, the NSRI’s Clanwilliam Dam lifeguards, who were on patrol, were alerted by the public to a drowning in progress, lifeguard operations manager Stewart Seini said in a statement.

“Lifeguards immediately initiated a free dive search for a 21-yearold female from Mthatha, who was reported to have disappeared under the water while swimming with family members, shortly prior to the NSRI lifeguards’ arrival at the scene,” Seini said. The woman’s body was speedily located and recovered, with CPR efforts taking place on the shore. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors and nurses continued CPR, but were unable to resuscitate her. She was declared dead by the doctors. Police spokesperson André Traut confirmed that an inquest docket relating to the drowning incident had been opened.

“The identity of the victim has yet to be released,” Traut said. Meanwhile, with favourable weather conditions persisting and the festive season in full swing, the NSRI appealed to the public to be safe in and around coastal and inland waters. “We are appealing to coastal bathers to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and to swim between the safe swimming zone flags posted by the lifeguards on the beach,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

“Lifeguards regularly move these flags when they detect rip currents forming, and we are appealing to the public to obey the lifeguards’ instructions to swim only between these flags.” The NSRI appealed to the public to refrain from swimming, boating, paddling or sailboarding after consuming alcohol. Boaters, paddlers and sail boarders are urged to wear properly fitting and fastened life-jackets while on the water.

“We are appealing to boaters to ensure that their crafts are in good working order and their motors are serviced before launching,” Lambinon advised. Parents and guardians are urged to have a designated person responsible for watching over children in and around coastal and inland waters, and at swimming pools. “If you are caught in a rip current don’t panic; stay afloat using the air in your lungs for natural buoyancy and tread water to keep your head above water. Go with the rip current, do not try to swim against the current.