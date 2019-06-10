One of the three occupants of this boat, which capsized at Sandbaai, has died while the remaining two were treated at the scene. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus duty crew and the police dive unit continued their search on Sunday for two missing fishermen from a white and blue 5m rigid inflatable boat (RIB) reported to have been washed ashore on Friday between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach, beyond Hermanus. The two had gone to sea as part of a search and rescue mission for three colleagues whose RIB had reportedly run adrift in False Bay with motor mechanical failure.

While the two were out at sea, it was reported that the RIB carrying the three had capsized in the waves at Sandbaai and washed ashore.

The three fishermen had washed ashore, with one of them dying and the other two treated by paramedics on the scene for hypothermia before being taken to hospital.

Darren Zimmerman, NSRI Simon’s Town station commander, said the survivors were “in serious but stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.”

Of the two fishermen on the rescue mission, Zimmerman said: “NSRI was informed that this boat and her two crew did not rendezvous with the three fishermen in False Bay on Tuesday.”

Deon Langenhoven, NSRI Hermanus station commander, said: “NSRI Hermanus and police responded to the scene, (which is) in a barely accessible part of the coastline. On arrival (an RIB was found) lying damaged on the shore.

“It was confirmed to be the missing RIB. A search of the area revealed no sign of the missing men,” Langehoven said.

Zimmerman had earlier said: “NSRI Simon’s Town, NSRI Strandfontein, NSRI Gordon’s Bay, NSRI Kleinmond, EMS/AMS Skymed Rescue helicopter, the police and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service’s dive unit are engaged in a search and local neighbourhood watches and Law Enforcement have been requested to keep a lookout.”

[email protected]