NSRI Kommetjie were activated following reports from members of the public of a Whale shark washed ashore at long Beach Kommetjie and suspected to be alive. Picture: NSRI/Twitter

Cape Town - On Monday, at 10h59, NSRI Kommetjie were activated following reports from members of the public of a whale shark washed ashore at Long Beach, Kommetjie. The whale shark was suspected of being alive, revealed NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper.

"Our NSRI rescue vehicle responded and the City of Cape Town Marine Animal Stranding Network were activated.

"On arrival on the scene, the 5 meter whale shark was confirmed to be deceased and it appears that the cause of death may have been from a ship strike," Klopper said.

NSRI Kommetjie rescue swimmers recovered the carcass to the beach where City of Cape Town Solid Waste Removal teams arrived to recover the carcass which has been transported to University of Cape Town (UCT) for scientific examination together with the Department of Environmental Affairs - Oceans and Coasts.

In a separate incident, NSRI Port Nolloth duty crew were activated following reports from police of a small open fishing boat capsized in the surf at South Reef, Port Nolloth.

The sea rescue craft Rescue 43 was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers and WC Government Health EMS and the SA Police Services responded.

On arrival on the scene, 3 local fishermen aged 59, 38 and 32, had been recovered from the water by members of the public and by other fishermen.

Medical treatment for hypothermia and non-fatal drowning symptoms was administered and they were transported to hospital, the 59-year-old male in a critical condition and the remaining 2 fishermen in stable conditions. Despite extensive medical treatment the 59-year-old male has succumbed to his injuries and passed away in hospital.

The 2 remaining survivors are recovering. Police have opened an inquest docket.

NSRI have recovered the capsized boat from the surf, and the NSRI commended the public members and fishermen who recovered the 3 casualty fishermen from the water.

[email protected]