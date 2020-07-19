NSRI find woman's body floating near Kalk Bay harbour
Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews in Cape Town were alerted to reports of a body located floating in the water outside of Kalk Bay harbour, off-shore of the Brass Bell Restaurant on Sunday morning
The NSRI Simonstown and NSRI Strandfontein duty crews were alerted following reports to NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) at 09h55, on Sunday, of an unidentified body floating in the water near the habour.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said reports indicated that two local men who were free diving had happened upon a body floating in the water and eye-witnesses reported that the divers were bringing the body towards the shore.
"The SA Police Services, NSRI Strandfontein and NSRI Simonstown crew, City of Cape Town (CoCT) Fire and Rescue Services, CoCT Law Enforcement and CMR (Cape Medical Response) responded to the scene and WC Government Health EMS, a Police Dive Unit and CoCT water rescue network were placed on alert.
"On arrival on the scene the body of an unidentified female suspected to be aged in her 30's or 40's had been brought to the shoreline by the two local divers who are from Bergvliet and Simonstown," Lambino said.
"Police initiated investigations and it appears that local fishermen had seen the lady on Saturday night at Kalk Bay harbour but no one has reported to have witnessed her going into the water.
"The body of the female has been taken into the care of Police and Western Cape Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket."
* Anyone with information that can assist SAPS to identify the lady and assist with information related to this incident can call Muizenberg Police station on 0217879000.
Cape Argus