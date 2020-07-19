NSRI find woman's body floating near Kalk Bay harbour

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews in Cape Town were alerted to reports of a body located floating in the water outside of Kalk Bay harbour, off-shore of the Brass Bell Restaurant on Sunday morning

The NSRI Simonstown and NSRI Strandfontein duty crews were alerted following reports to NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) at 09h55, on Sunday, of an unidentified body floating in the water near the habour.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said reports indicated that two local men who were free diving had happened upon a body floating in the water and eye-witnesses reported that the divers were bringing the body towards the shore.

"The SA Police Services, NSRI Strandfontein and NSRI Simonstown crew, City of Cape Town (CoCT) Fire and Rescue Services, CoCT Law Enforcement and CMR (Cape Medical Response) responded to the scene and WC Government Health EMS, a Police Dive Unit and CoCT water rescue network were placed on alert.

"On arrival on the scene the body of an unidentified female suspected to be aged in her 30's or 40's had been brought to the shoreline by the two local divers who are from Bergvliet and Simonstown," Lambino said.