NSRI rescue boat found burnt in Delft after being stolen from Strandfontein base

Cape Town - The rescue craft that was stolen from Station 16 of the National Sea Rescue Institute was found destroyed by fire in Delft. Hours after the picture of the stolen red vessel was circulated, it was found near Blikkiesdorp. Only yellow burnt material and ash remained.

The thieves are at large. Police are asking the public for information to that can help them apprehend the culprits. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that on Sunday morning, their crew arrived at the Strandfontein rescue station for routine training. They discovered that the rescue station had been broken into during the early hours of the morning. “An NSRI JetRIB rescue craft was missing. The four padlocks to the slipway boat gate were found open and damaged.

“Police and law enforcement initiated investigations and a police case was opened. “During Sunday afternoon, what appeared to be a boat recently destroyed by a fire was located on an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. “Police and law enforcement investigated and it is confirmed that the destroyed boat is the NSRI Strandfontein JetRIB rescue craft.

The charred boat was found near Blikkiesdorp after it was stolen from the NSRI Station 16 in Strandfontein on Sunday. Picture: Supplied “The SAPS, assisted by law enforcement and the metro police, are investigating a case of stolen and damaged property at NSRI Strandfontein. It is suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight. “Investigations include an alarm notification, indicating the rescue station main gates for the NSRI rescue craft were set on at 2.06am and went off at 2.10am.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the SAPS was investigating a case of burglary and theft.