NSRI search efforts for 9-year-old boy, ongoing in Hermanus surf

Cape Town - Extensive search efforts are still ongoing for a 9-year-old boy who went missing seven days ago. This, while he was playing in the surf at Skulphoek Beach, Hermanus. The boy was playing with friends with an inflatable lilo and a beach ball in shallow surf during an incoming tide.

He is suspected to have been swept up by waves washing over the rocks before being caught in a rip current. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the search for the boy continued yesterday amid challenging sea conditions. “Preliminary information suggests that the 9-year-old and a friend, 10, were swimming at Skulphoek Beach near Dubai, Zwelihle in Hermanus, on Thursday last week at about 11am.

The missing boy apparently slipped from a rock. He fell into the sea and disappeared. “A search for the missing boy was immediately initiated with the NSRI and police involved. “Unfortunately, the boy could not be found and the search and investigation continues,” Van Wyk said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, confirmed they were still searching. Lambinon said the Hermanus duty crew were activated last week following eyewitness reports of the drowning in progress. “Western Cape Government Health EMS and the SA Police Services responded.

“The NSRI Hermanus rescue craft Leonard Smith and the NSRI rescue craft JetRib were launched. “On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for the 9-year-old local male child who had last been seen in the surf in amongst rocks, in the water, along the rocky shoreline. “Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remains no signs of the child.

“Police Water Policing and Diving Services are alerted and police are continuing in ongoing search efforts. “Family of the missing child are in the care of police and all care, thoughts and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time,” Lambinon said. Meanwhile, condolences have also gone out to two Cape Town fishermen who drowned after their boat capsized in Bantry Bay on June 14.

One person survived the incident and was taken to hospital. Lambinon said it appeared the three men, believed to be from the northern suburbs, were reportedly well-known to the fishing, boating and maritime communities, had launched at Three Anchor Bay to go fishing. Eyewitnesses had raised the alarm of the boat capsizing.

NSRI rescue swimmers had then entered the water and reached two men, believed in their 20s and 60s, both offshore of Queen’s Beach. Another 20-year-old was treated by paramedics for hypothermia and non-fatal drowning symptoms. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.