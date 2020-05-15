Cape Town - Nyanga police have arrested 136 suspects in seven days.

According to Nyanga police spokesperson Captain Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi, the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, robberies, dealing and possession of drugs, to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and other crimes.

Sitshitshi said a shotgun and seven rounds of ammunition, drugs and dangerous weapons were confiscated during the operations, which took place between May 4 and May 10.

“Concerted efforts to keep the area of Nyanga safe continuously results in magnificent successes. The station management praises its members for their hard work in ensuring those who continue to break the law are brought to book,” Sitshitshi said.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said only six murders had been recorded in Nyanga this month. However, he said they were concerned about the high rate of car hijackings, especially e-hailing vehicles.