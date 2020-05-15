Nyanga police have arrested 136 suspects in seven days
Cape Town - Nyanga police have arrested 136 suspects in seven days.
According to Nyanga police spokesperson Captain Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi, the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, robberies, dealing and possession of drugs, to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and other crimes.
Sitshitshi said a shotgun and seven rounds of ammunition, drugs and dangerous weapons were confiscated during the operations, which took place between May 4 and May 10.
“Concerted efforts to keep the area of Nyanga safe continuously results in magnificent successes. The station management praises its members for their hard work in ensuring those who continue to break the law are brought to book,” Sitshitshi said.
Nyanga Community Policing Forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said only six murders had been recorded in Nyanga this month. However, he said they were concerned about the high rate of car hijackings, especially e-hailing vehicles.
“E-hailing taxi operators are supposed to ask to be escorted by police when they attend to customers in the area. Unfortunately, they do not and in the Nyanga police precinct, it's minors that are involved in the hijackings, abusing the free wi-fi. Otherwise we are doing great in terms of crime during the lockdown,” he said.
Makhasi said Browns Farm near Philippi was the crime hot spot.
“In the area of Nyanga East we have also seen emergency running battles among children. I don’t even want to say it’s gangsters, but just naughty children (as young as 14),” he said.@Mtuzeli
Cape Argus