Vuyisile Ncatha

Cape Town - Nyanga police station commander Vuyisile Ncatha has scooped the 2019 award for Station Commander of the Year at the provincial Police Service Excellence Awards. Of his 26 years as a police officer, Ncatha has spent five years as a station commander at the Nyanga police station, which was recorded as the murder capital of South Africa, according to crime statistics for this year and last year.

He thanked all his officers for their loyal support, and said although Nyanga recorded the highest murder rate, it managed to reduce it by 6%.

Ncatha said that although some of them may be killed in the line of duty, “we need to keep waging the war against crime to protect our citizens. The people do not demand so much from us as the police the only thing they want is safety”.

He said it was their primary responsibility to ensure they did everything to protect the vulnerable “This year we have managed to get seven of our Neighbourhood Watches accredited. We are not alone in the fight against crime. The people don’t want crime and they are ready to work with the police. But it is of course important to get trust from our community first. We need the community to see through our actions that they can trust us,” Ncatha said.