Nyanga residents in shock after two people are shot dead inside shack

Cape Town – Police are investigating the murder of two people who were shot dead inside a shack in Phakama Square in Zwelitsha, Nyanga, on Tuesday night. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the incident allegedly occurred at night but was not reported to the police. The two deceased, aged 24 and 26, were both from the area of Lusaka in Nyanga.

The two were identified as Asanda Melani and Sihle Dambile. A community member, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said the two were allegedly involved in criminal activities – housebreaking, hijacking and mugging people. Provincial community policing forum (CPF) board chairperson Fransina Lukas called on the communities to work with the police and assist with information. “Two deaths are two too many.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said they recently had a meeting with the provincial commissioner, and one of the issues discussed was the increase in killings. Fritz said the commissioner assured him that the police took those killings very seriously. “I am again concerned by these latest two killings in Nyanga.” He said they remain in contact with the police who were investigating the killings. Fritz said the motives for the killings have not been established.

"We call on members of the community who have information that may assist in the investigations to please come forward. “I also want to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims,” he said. The killing comes a few hours after two people, allegedly Avanza drivers, were shot dead in Philippi.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the police attended to a crime scene near to Road 31 in Marcus Garvey on Monday night. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the bodies of two unknown males who sustained gunshot wounds. He said the victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack was an argument.