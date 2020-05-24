Nyanga residents warn polluters: We’ll dump it back on you

Cape Town - Residents of Nyanga, who are angry about rubble that has been illegally dumped in their community, have resolved to return it to the people who dumped it there. This comes after annoyed residents say they have seen a surge in the illegal dumping of rubble in between and in front of their houses during lockdown. Thulani Phike, who began the clean-up campaign, said it had started from Zwelitsha. He had mobilised other residents in the township to clean up the area after seeing an increase of illegal dumping during the national lockdown period. Phike said there was a lack of awareness around preserving the environment in the townships. “Another problem is that we do not have designated dumping sites in our areas where people can dump their waste. Instead, there is this practice where they employ junkie young boys (sic) to do their dirty work and they dump stuff anywhere, even in front of our yards,” Phike said.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi said homeowners who were renovating their houses and the increase of backyard tenants had contributed to this scourge. Yozi said informal businesses and traders were also to blame.

“When the lockdown came into effect we already had this problem but it more than doubled during the lockdown period,” Yozi said.

He said no one had been arrested because residents were not co-operating by identifying the culprits. “Through street committees and neighbourhood watch groups we have now caught some of these people. We noticed that they do this late in the evening and in the early hours of the morning.

We have engaged some and given them warnings. All rubble found in the community will be dumped back at the house which is at fault,” he said.

Yozi said they would make use of the same youngsters the culprits were using, to identify the culprits to force them to take responsibility for their waste or report them to the municipality.

“I have also asked the solid waste department to distribute pamphlets and flyers to households to educate them about waste management. When we have engagement meetings with residents these will be issued then.”

Yozi said illegal dumping had a negative impact on one’s psychological health.

Report illegal dumping to the City’s call centre at 0860103089, 0214006157 or email [email protected]

[email protected]