Nyanga taxi owner shot and killed
Cape Town - Police are investigating a murder case following the fatal shooting of a taxi owner in Nyanga East on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the 43-year-old man was shot and killed in Zwelitsha drive around after 5pm after he was approached by an unknown male, who randomly shot at him.
“The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and is yet to be arrested. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swaartboi said.
His death is the second in Nyanga in the last two months. A 35-year-old taxi driver was also killed last month while in his vehicle after opening his gates to his premises.
Nyanga community policing forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said the community and the police were concerned about senseless killings in the taxi industry.
“It is our wish that responsible departments like Community Safety and Transport and Public Works could take the issue seriously and engage all key stakeholders to find amicable solutions to whatever challenges leading to murder of people - these are not just taxi operators but sons, brothers, uncles, boyfriends, husbands and fathers of other people and we want to urge government or state security organs to look at this phenomenon of Imbovane (hitmen) that are contracted to carry out these murders.
“Once again, as the community policing forum and broader community of Nyanga, we wish to pass on our condolences to bereaved families with the hope that the death of their loved ones will not be in vain,” said Makhasi.