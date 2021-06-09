Nyanga taxi owner shot and killed

Cape Town - Police are investigating a murder case following the fatal shooting of a taxi owner in Nyanga East on Monday afternoon. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the 43-year-old man was shot and killed in Zwelitsha drive around after 5pm after he was approached by an unknown male, who randomly shot at him.

“The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and is yet to be arrested. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swaartboi said. His death is the second in Nyanga in the last two months. A 35-year-old taxi driver was also killed last month while in his vehicle after opening his gates to his premises. Nyanga community policing forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said the community and the police were concerned about senseless killings in the taxi industry.