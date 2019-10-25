Observatory residents object to City of Cape Town's Two Rivers plans









An aerial view of the disputed land in Observatory. Supplied Cape Town - The Observatory Civic Association has objected to the City’s proposal of the Two Rivers Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF). The City is in the process of finalising the framework. The Observatory Civic Association has raised questions about the proposed framework, as it alleges the City’s previous public participation process was flawed. Association chairperson Tauriq Jenkins said: “The City has produced a draft LSDF without any consultation with local stakeholders. Yet, in February 2017, the City was part of a stakeholder engagement which took the form of a series of co-design workshops. “However, 34 months later, this draft LSDF report has been produced without any engagement with the stakeholders, with no regard for the previous co-design process and no recognition of the contextual reports and analysis that should underpin a draft LSDF.”

Jenkins said the association was objecting to the planned open day expected to take place today.

“We received the notice from the City of Cape Town on Friday. This is less than one week’s notice to properly view and assess the documents and give worthy contributions to the public consultative process,” he said.

According to the City the LSDF provides direction for short, medium- and long-term spatial and investment planning in the Two Rivers Local Area, which was previously called the Two Rivers Urban Park.

The City has opened public participation for residents to comment on the proposal.

For seven years, the community of Observatory has been objecting to plans to redevelop the River Club.

Residents have also raised concerns about how the proposed redevelopment on the banks of the river could have a negative impact on the environment and affect the significance of the area’s history.

The Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust, which owns most of the land on which the current conference facilities and golf courses are located in Observatory, plans to redevelop 5hectares of the site, while the remaining 10ha will be landscaped and rehabilitated for recreational use or for service infrastructure such as roads and parking.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “The purpose of a LSDF is to provide certainty to the community, public and private sector, and investors about how the area is to be developed in the future.”

Nieuwoudt also countered claims that the draft LSDF report was produced without any engagement with stakeholders, with no regard for the previous co-design process and no recognition of the contextual reports and analysis.

“The first engagements with the local community and interested and affected parties started in 2003 already.

“The engagement process was revised in 2015 to also incorporate, acknowledge and integrate the cultural heritage layer of the First Nations,” she said.

