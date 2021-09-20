Observatory residents vow to combat crime after recent car hijacking incident

Cape Town - A recent hijacking with a toddler still seated in the car has heightened the determination of Observatory residents to combat crime in their suburb. The Observatory Civic Association (OCA) with Observatory Improvement District (Obsid) and concerned parties held a town hall meeting on Saturday.

OCA’s Kimon Bisogno responsible for Social Issues said the meeting was a direct response to the incident which took place last Monday on Bishop Street with the 7-month-old toddler still in the car. “The car and child were found but it left me, a new mom, and all the moms in our community in shock. We had to respond. A caring community is a community that responds. I created this town hall meeting so the community could talk and hear from the key role-players how to take action to make Observatory a safer place,” said Bisogno. Bisogno said steps would be taken to bring back the Observatory Neighbourhood Watch.