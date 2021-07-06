Ocean conservation groups set to celebrate first Marine Protected Areas Day

Cape Town - In the run-up to the first Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day this year, various environmental and conservation groups stressed the importance of MPAs in protecting ocean biodiversity to support surrounding communities through job creation, supply of sustainable food sources and improve environmental health. To raise awareness of marine-protected areas and their associated benefits, MPA Day will be celebrated on August 1 by the Two Oceans Aquarium, South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), Dyer Island Conservation Trust, WildOceans, Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications.

Dyer Island Conservation Trust spokesperson Brenda Walters said the goal of MPA Day was to generate support and awareness of South Africa’s MPAs and ultimately strengthen protection of the current MPA network. Walters said MPAs ensured biodiversity, supported adjacent fisheries, ensured healthy marine animals, protected cultural heritage, promoted tourism, provided resilience to climate change and increased job opportunities. “They protect critical nursery habitats for marine creatures and provide a space for resident fish species to increase in number and size, securing a vital food source for humans and in an increasingly industrialised ocean, they help maintain food and job security provided by the fisheries sector,” said Walters.