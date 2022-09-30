Ocean View mother feels ‘relief’ after man accused of killing her son abandons bail

Cape Town - The mother of slain 20-year-old Bradwyn Adendorf on Thursday felt a sense of relief after coincidentally speaking to Police Minister Bheki Cele outside the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court. Annette Overmeyer, 39, along with family members and Ocean View residents, had organised a protest outside court, calling for murder accused Nathaniel Petersen, 22, to be denied bail.

After noticing the demonstration, Cele seized the opportunity to engage Overmeyer. She questioned the minister on the rights of accused and after listening to her plight, Cele immediately put her on the phone with Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery. Following the discussion with Jeffery, Overmeyer said: “I feel relieved because on Monday I was feeling very emotional and I was speaking to my family about the killing of our son, and it’s almost like we are hurting silently and nobody knows about it and we are forced to move on but today was like a victory day where people actually paid attention. It was as if our prayers had been answered.” Bradwyn Adendorf, a 20-year-old Ocean View man, was killed on July 31 after sustaining single stab wound. Picture: Supplied Inside court, Petersen, who was set to apply for bail, at the last minute abandoned his bid. A detective attached to the Anti-Gang Unit was ready and prepared to take the stand in the State’s case to oppose bail but his testimony was not needed.

A petition opposing bail, containing nearly 1 000 signatures, from the Ocean View community was submitted to court. Adendorf was killed at a street party on July 31 after he sustained a single stab wound to his shoulder. He was leaving the party when he collapsed and died as a result. “He was the kind of person who never really left the house, and was fond of video games. He was trying to finish matric and was determined to finish school because he had a lot of plans – he wanted to be an engineer. He was an awesome child and didn’t like conflict, he was loved by so many,” Overmeyer said.

The matter was postponed to November 3 for further investigation. [email protected] Cape Argus