Ocean View woman walked in on her mom’s boyfriend sexually violating the family dog

Cape Town - A young woman from Ocean View was left traumatised on Friday night after she walked in on her mother’s boyfriend sexually violating the family dog. The woman immediately called TEARS who then referred the case to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for investigation.

Inspector Mark Syce and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were dispatched to the scene to investigate the allegation of bestiality. On arrival, Inspector Syce found the family dog violated and in need of veterinary care. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for an examination and to secure DNA samples for further testing. Inspector Syce also ensured that the suspect was arrested for this heinous crime.

On arrival pf the scene (above) Inspector Syce found the family dog violated and in need of veterinary care. Picture: Supplied The suspect was arrested at the scene and will remain in custody until Monday when he will appear before a court. The suspect will face charges in terms of Criminal Law (sexual offences and related matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007. Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said bestiality cases are heard before the regional court, due to the seriousness of the crime. “Many of these cases go unreported because people do not regard it as serious. Not only dogs are raped, but other animals as well, including sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, horses and cattle,” said Pieterse.

DNA samples were handed over to the Ocean View SAPS for further testing in support of the criminal charges. DNA samples were handed over to the Ocean View SAPS for further testing in support of the criminal charges. Picture: Supplied Once questioned further, the owner also informed the inspector that the suspect sexually abused her as a child. She pressed charges at the time, but nothing came of the case. “The link between gender-based violence (GBV) and animal abuse is referenced in research. One study found as much as 71% of those who are perpetrators of GBV are also likely to abuse animals,” the organisation said.