Off-duty cop among those killed in bloody weekend across Cape townships

Cape Town - Several people, including an off-duty policeman and a number of women, were killed in shooting incidents in townships across the city. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said detectives were deployed to two crime scenes on Saturday night – one in Mfuleni, the other in Langa, where double murders were committed.

He said that at about 8.25pm, three armed suspects gained access to a house in Melani Street, Driftsands, in Mfuleni during a robbery and shot three people – a 40-year-old man and two 37-year-old women. The man and one of the women were killed, while the other woman was wounded in her leg, Traut said. “The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ silver Peugeot, with their cellphones, and are yet to be apprehended,” he said.

When the Cape Argus visited the scene on Sunday, family members were removing blood-stained furniture out of the house. Petros Matho, an uncle of Thandiwe Matho, who was killed, said they had no idea of what the motive for the shooting was. “All we know is that Thandiwe's car was hijacked during a suspected house robbery and their cellphones and a TV were taken. This was before the shooting happened,” Matho said.

He said when Thandiwe and her boyfriend (who was also killed) tracked their cellphones, it led them to Philippi, but they did not confront the person who had the cellphones and they returned home. “Apparently, the person and his friends followed and killed them when they arrived home,” he said. Thandiwe Matho. Picture: Supplied Traut said that at about 8.45pm, two men were shot and killed in a taxi in Jungle Walk, Langa, when unknown suspects opened fire on them. He said two passengers in the back of the taxi escaped unharmed. One of the victims was a 28-year-old constable stationed at Delft police station who was off-duty at the time.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be apprehended,” Traut said. A bystander said several gunshots were heard. “I am shaking because I was drinking with them. A few minutes after they left, we heard gunshots,” said the bystander who did not want his name published as he feared for his safety. The family of one of the victims said they were too shocked and did not want to speak about the incident.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said it became senseless when the very people who were supposed to protect people in our communities became victims of violent crime. SA Policing Union (Sapu) spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the union has been calling for police killings to be declared treason, and would not stop until the government takes that bold stance against criminals committing these crimes, and the lawmakers amend the law to make that provision. On Friday evening, in Goqoza Street Town Two, Khayelitsha, a couple, Thabisile Mhlobo and Nomthandazo Leleki, were shot and killed in their home.

Mhlobo’s sister, Bongiswa Mhlobo, said the suspects entered the house and opened fire on them. She said she hid herself behind the door. Thabisile Mhlobo. Picture: Supplied Nomthandazo Leleki. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Kraaifontein police are probing an attempted murder after a woman was shot and wounded while at a funeral at a local cemetery at the weekend. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon at a cemetery in Kraaifontein, where a 32-year-old woman was shot and wounded.”