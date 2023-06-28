Off-duty officer shot during a robbery attack at his residence in Mfuleni

Cape Town - Police are investigating an attempted murder case after an off-duty officer was shot and injured in his home. Spokesperson November Filander said: “The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning, approximately at 4am. A 32-year-old police constable from Kleinvlei SAPS was attacked and robbed at his residence in Mfuleni.

“According to preliminary information, at the time of the incident, the police constable was present in the lounge of his house, accompanied by his girlfriend and two other males. “At approximately 4am, there was a knock at the door. The police constable opened the door and was confronted by four armed males who forcibly entered the premises. “The suspects were armed with a firearm and demanded the police constable’s firearm. However, he indicated that he did not possess a firearm.”

Filander said the assailants robbed the four of their cellphones, cash and a flat-screen TV. “Before fleeing the scene, they cold-heartedly shot the officer in the hip. The suspects also took the vehicle keys, but were unable to operate the car and left it behind. They fled in an unknown direction,” Filander said. He said the officer was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“We are relieved to report that he is currently in a stable condition. “We urge the community to remain vigilant and co-operative during this investigation. The safety and security of our police officers and community members are of paramount importance to us, and we will spare no effort in ensuring that justice is served. “Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available,” Filander said.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the men who killed two off-duty officers in Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said in one incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at about 5.30pm on June 11, when a gunman approached his vehicle and fired several shots at the driver. The officer was rushed to hospital, where he died. In another incident, on the same day, at 6pm, a police sergeant was shot while with friends at Mandela Park by unidentified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related.