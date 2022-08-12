Off-duty police officer shot dead in Makhaza

Cape Town - Yet another off-duty police officer has been gunned down – this time in Khayelitsha. Constable Kefuwe Qakoshe, 27, stationed at Harare police station, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen while visiting a friend in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on Women’s Day.

Police said the case had been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The case was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation. Our officials are pursuing the matter, no arrests have been made yet.” Meanwhile, in Strand, Qakoshe’s family were still trying to come to terms with his death. They said they last saw him on Tuesday when he left home after he said he would go to inflate the tires of the service vehicle he had been driving.

A resident who spoke on condition her name not be published as she feared for her safety, said that while trying to get away from the gunman Qakoshe crashed the vehicle into a house. “My family and I were preparing to sleep and had just moved into our rooms. I heard several gunshots go off followed by a loud bang. They sounded close so I decided to check what was happening and that’s when I realised that someone had crashed into my home. “At first I couldn’t get out of the room because the bricks had blocked the entrance and my children had to jump out the window. Our neighbours were the ones to help me get out,” she said.

As she stepped outside her room she saw Qakoshe inside a police vehicle, seemingly dead. In June, a Table Bay Harbour police officer was shot and killed in Leiden, Delft, while standing outside with friends. Also in June, a warrant officer attached to the Rapid Rail Unit was killed while driving in Philippi.