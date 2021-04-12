Off-duty police officer shot dead in Vrygrond
Cape Town - The police in the Western Cape are investigating the death of an off-duty police officer, Malone Percival Lebello, who was shot and killed in Vrygrond on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Lebello, who was stationed at Steenberg Police Station, was found lying in Disa Road, Vrygrond, with four gunshot wounds to his head.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, at about 1.40am on Sunday, were under investigation.
Van Wyk said after further investigation it was established that the deceased was an off-duty police sergeant. He said the suspect/s fled the scene and were yet to be arrested, and the motive for the shooting was unknown.
The incident comes three weeks after off-duty police officer Khangelani Magqabini, 40, who was stationed at Mowbray Police Station, was shot and killed outside his Delft home, apparently after he was involved in an argument with a motorist who allegedly had been driving recklessly.
SA Police and Allied Workers Union president Bonga Makuliwe said the killing of police officers was worrying, and it was becoming the norm in the country.
Makuliwe said the Department of Justice was not doing enough to ensure that those who were found guilty of killing police officers, whether on duty or off duty, received a harsh punishment.
“The police management must put more pressure on the justice (department) to ensure that those found are sentenced properly, and those found guilty should be charged with treason, because they are a threat to state security,” said Makuliwe.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to contact the Muizenberg Police Station on 021 787 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Cape Argus