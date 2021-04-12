Off-duty police officer shot dead in Vrygrond

Cape Town - The police in the Western Cape are investigating the death of an off-duty police officer, Malone Percival Lebello, who was shot and killed in Vrygrond on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Lebello, who was stationed at Steenberg Police Station, was found lying in Disa Road, Vrygrond, with four gunshot wounds to his head.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, at about 1.40am on Sunday, were under investigation.

Van Wyk said after further investigation it was established that the deceased was an off-duty police sergeant. He said the suspect/s fled the scene and were yet to be arrested, and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

The incident comes three weeks after off-duty police officer Khangelani Magqabini, 40, who was stationed at Mowbray Police Station, was shot and killed outside his Delft home, apparently after he was involved in an argument with a motorist who allegedly had been driving recklessly.