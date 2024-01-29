Officer and friend gunned down in Khayelitsha

Cape Towwn - Police are investigating a double murder after an off-duty officer and another man were fatally shot in Khayelitsha on Friday. Sergeant Silulami Qagana, 40, and Masixole Noncuncu, 33, were standing on Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C on Friday evening when they were struck by bullets.

A few moments before the shooting, another off-duty officer ran past them and told them he was being chased by unknown people. A leaked police report said the deceased officer was dressed in civilian clothes and stationed at Cape Town Central SAPS (Magistrate’s Court). He was walking from home to a nearby spaza shop to buy cigarettes. “He met a group of young men who stay in the neighbourhood and talked to them. They were standing in front of a house in Solomon Tshuku Street, Site C. A known police official in the vicinity came running towards them, telling them he was being chased.

“They were shocked by what the official told them, then three armed African men appeared from an opposite footpath and started shooting at them. Sergeant Qagana and another man , Masixole Noncuncu, residing in Kuilsrivier, sustained gunshot wounds. Sergeant Silulami Qagana was murdered in Khayelitsha on Friday night. Picture: Supplied “Sergeant Qagana was transported to Mitchells Plain Melomed and declared dead on arrival. Noncuncu was transported to Khayelitsha Day Hospital and also declared dead on arrival. There is no indication that the suspects took any of the victims’ belongings; the motive is unknown.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Khayelitsha police had opened a double murder case to investigate.

“Both men succumbed to gunshot wounds to their bodies in hospital.” Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said any attack on any law enforcement officer was an attack on the state as these men and women were the defenders of the country’s laws. “The perpetrators should face the relevant penalties. I urge those with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies.”