Old-age home residents in Bonteheuwel given sanitary care packs

Cape Town - It was all smiles and gratitude as 80 residents at the Apricot Place old-age home in Bonteheuwel received care packs as part of their ward councillor’s initiative to combat the spread of Covid-19. The residents received packs containing soaps, toothpaste, washable face masks, hand sanitisers and other sanitary necessities. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said he was motivated by the high level of appreciation among the residents. “The first point to note is that 60% of Bonteheuwel’s population are over the age of 60, but thankfully the overwhelming majority of those people are being looked after by their friends and families. “We are handing out (care packs) to residents that really do not get much support from friends and family.

“What I was able to do in the last few days, under a scarce environment that we find ourselves in, was to pull some supplies and most importantly hand sanitisers, soaps and face masks.”

McKenzie said the packs will not only help them for the next 21 days of lockdown which will greatly affect them but will help in more ways.

“At their age they are more susceptible to the virus so we need to find more possible ways to be able to protect them from getting in contact with the virus and with people that are infected,” he said.

Visits were suspended at the home for the next 21 days, McKenzie said.

He said they didn’t have the ability to supply everyone but “the old-age home is key to us because we have residents that do not have any support and the ability to protect themselves”.

Selma Flantjies, 72, who has been living in the home for nine years said fears were growing among residents.

“We are grateful for the packs as they will not only ensure that we are clean but also will mitigate the risk of us being affected by the virus.

“Old people are one of the vulnerable members of the society and to have someone considering our health amid these pandemic is special to us,” she said

Mayor Dan Plato said: “During this time it is important to look after the vulnerable in society, including our elderly.

“I would like to thank the ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, for looking after the older generation in his community.

“These donations will help the residents take the necessary precautions against Covid-19 and limit the spread as far as possible.”

