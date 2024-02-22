Old Granary building renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu House

The Old Granary building at 11 Buitenkant Street in Zonnebloem has officially been renamed the Desmond and Leah Tutu House. Following a public participation process, the official renaming ceremony took place on Tuesday to honour and memorialise the life and work of the late Archbishop and his wife.

“Since its inception in 2011, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has helped shape our society into a kinder, more tolerant and more compassionate place by speaking out against injustice wherever it occurs and through ongoing dialogues to help South Africans bridge divides and understand each other better,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “Given all the challenges facing South Africans today, we could all use a reminder of the hope and optimism we’ve come to associate with the Tutu name. “A reminder that we must never give up working towards building a free, fair, prosperous and inclusive country and city,” he added.

The renaming was a joint initiative by the City, Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Archbishop Tutu Intellectual Property Trust. The building was originally constructed between 1808 and 1813 and over the past 200 years it has been used as a bakery, granary, jail for women, customs house, court, police office and public works offices. In 2015, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation co-funded the refurbishment to allow the foundation to use the space as a peace and archive centre, museum and office space.

Deputy Mayor and chairperson of the naming committee Eddie Andrews thanked residents for participating. “More than just a name change, this act, timed with World Day of Social Justice, reaffirms the commitment to building a society for all, tackling poverty, discrimination and ensuring everyone thrives. “The theme of 2024 is ‘Global Coalition for Social Justice: Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances’.

“And what a day to honour this South African family for their immense contributions to creating a space for social justice. “Everyone who passes this building will see its new name and know this is where we are bridging the divide and building alliances. “I also want to thank the public for participating in this renaming process and for making their voices heard in the renaming of this building in honour of two of Cape Town’s most treasured citizens,” said Andrews.